Matt Hunter Back on Race Face After 10-Year Hiatus - Video

Nov 1, 2017
by Race Face  

Matt Hunter has become one of the most idolized free riders on the planet, pushing the boundaries of adventure and exploration. In 2017 Race Face is excited to welcome Matt back to the RF Team - coming full circle from Race Face helping Matt get started as a pro way back in 2003. We hit the road with Matt to explore BC's interior Monashee Mountains out of Sol Mountain Lodge; taking in the breathtaking views, riding epic alpine singletrack, and sipping on some lakeside beverages in his first project back in the Race Face family!




Matt Hunter returns to Race Face, the brand who helped launch his career with the Ultimate Freeride Challange - which Matt won in 2003!

Matt and RF videographer Connor Macleod snuck in a few days at Sol Mountain before the snow fell to shoot this reunion project

The landscapes surrounding Sol Mountain Lodge were beyond postcard worthy

Matt Hunter in his element

Videographer: Connor Macleod
Talent Wrangler: Rob Bohncke

You can see more photos from the trip in our album here.

Welcome Home, Matt!

Sol Mountain Lodge
Matt Hunter
Race Face
Photos: Margus Riga

12 Comments

  • + 6
 Good move Race Face!
  • + 4
 Matt Hunter off Chromag...
  • + 3
 I'll never forget that huge gap to wall ride he did. If anyone has a link please share. Thanks
  • + 1
 goo.gl/trFCX9
  • + 1
 www.pinkbike.com/video/172761

starts at 2:10
  • + 2
 Excellent news! A solid Canadian rider representing a great Canadian brand!
  • + 2
 everything with matty hunter in it is a winning video
  • + 2
 man, that's awesome, nice shots
  • + 1
 Who took all the photos for the trip? They turned out awesome.
  • + 4
 Margus Riga took all these amazing shots!!
  • + 2
 Very cool
