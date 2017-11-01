Matt Hunter Back on Race Face After 10-Year Hiatus - Video







Matt Hunter has become one of the most idolized free riders on the planet, pushing the boundaries of adventure and exploration. In 2017 Race Face is excited to welcome Matt back to the RF Team - coming full circle from Race Face helping Matt get started as a pro way back in 2003. We hit the road with Matt to explore BC's interior Monashee Mountains out of Sol Mountain Lodge; taking in the breathtaking views, riding epic alpine singletrack, and sipping on some lakeside beverages in his first project back in the Race Face family!













Matt Hunter returns to Race Face, the brand who helped launch his career with the Ultimate Freeride Challange - which Matt won in 2003!





Matt and RF videographer Connor Macleod snuck in a few days at Sol Mountain before the snow fell to shoot this reunion project









The landscapes surrounding Sol Mountain Lodge were beyond postcard worthy





Matt Hunter in his element





























Videographer: Connor Macleod Talent Wrangler: Rob Bohncke















