Video: 'I Want to Make Mountain Biking Look as Cool as it Feels' - Matt Hunter's 'This is Home'

Jul 28, 2021
For many people, mountain biking is a migratory sport. Once you get a taste for the trails, moving closer to ride every day is a no brainer for those who choose the lifestyle. For Matt Hunter, migration was never necessary. He grew up in Kamloops, where the surrounding landscape was an ever-present inspiration for his own riding.

A child of the BC outdoors, Matt’s idea of a good day is any day he gets to ride his bikes. It’s never been about being the best, but rather standing shoulder to shoulder with his peers, never apart and never above. Matt has always just wanted the sport to look as good as it feels when he stomps his butter-smooth lines and gargantuan airs.

In his hometown of Kamloops, Matt never needed to journey far to escape the distractions of everyday life. Now with kids of his own, however, those precious moments are all the more enriched by the people around him. Chill rides with the fam or power trains on The Farm, This is Home.

Matt Hunter in Kamloops British Columbia Canada

Photography by Stering Lorence @eyeroam

10 Comments

  • 7 0
 Hunter became my favorite rider after Roam - that cheese wedge step down shot...so epic.
  • 3 0
 his part in that movie got me more stoked than any part in any movie ive seen
  • 2 0
 Dude yes! That last segment in roam with a rise against soundtrack and matt hunter doing gaps that are still massive by today’s standards. One of my favorites!
  • 3 0
 All star team produces all star story que my new favourite piece since TV's "This is Home". That looked as cool as I imagine it feeling!

Matt you're one of the kindest, most genuine and humble folks in mountain biking, a true role model for life. Thanks for everything you've done for mountain biking and thanks to Anthill, Sterl, Miles and others for being there to capture nearly two decades of inspirational shredding!
  • 1 0
 “I wanna build something that shows how mountain biking is happening in my head and what I’m imagining. Hopefully people see that and they get stoked to get out and ride.” - Matt Hunter in Seasons.

This dude became one of my favorite riders after watching the collective movies.
  • 2 0
 ♫ Bar Leans Matt Hunter Style ♫
  • 1 0
 Sweet vid, blast from the past. I wonder how many of us had that Wade poster growing up...
  • 1 0
 Tough not to get stoked watching Hunter and some Fugazi always sounds great.
  • 1 0
 Heck ya!!!
  • 1 0
 That was so well done.

