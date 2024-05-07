Video: Matt Jones Builds A Huge Ramp & Jumps Over His House

May 7, 2024
by Sarah Moore  


bigquotesThe house jump! This is a mission I've always wanted to attempt. Even as a kid I dreamed of jumping over a house and now it's time to do it for real. Flat out behind a car into a huge ramp I built - this feels insane!Matt Jones


Matt Jones jumps over his house in Milton Keynes UK on 1st May 2024
22 Comments
  • 34 6
 I would not claim I jumped over a house if I only jumped onto the roof.
  • 17 6
 you can't jump onto a roof so you can't claim anything at all
  • 2 0
 @14pslope: thank you.
  • 1 0
 wow, tough crowd.
I mean he did jump higher than the house, which would be over, by anyone's definition really.
Now he didnt "clear" the house, but I dont think that was the intent.

either way, pretty rad, and thats worth a props from me
  • 16 1
 Tomas Lemoine would clear it. Sorry Matt.
  • 11 3
 What a bunch of bullshit! He only jumped half the house!

[posted from my comfy armchair while licking cheeto dust off my fingers]
  • 6 0
 I guess if he didn't live in a mansion he'd have made it, instead of casing the roof.
  • 4 2
 I suppose you gotta keep your sponsers happy and thats probably the point,
but this sorta thing doesnt have the same impact as it once did, appreciate the
cahoonas on it but otherwise for me yawn : )
  • 1 2
 you don't even ride dude lol lotsa yawning for you
  • 1 0
 *cojones
  • 4 1
 "We could jump the whole house......"
  • 5 2
 Didn't Brendog already do this?
  • 3 0
 Kind of. A very lo-fi version during lockdown.
  • 1 0
 He sure tried to! Didn't really succeed but didn't get hurt either, so you could call it a win.
  • 4 2
 The chimney doesn't really seem to be in the way, this is peak YouTube influencer material.
  • 2 0
 Yeeeoww dude, that's SICK! Every child's dream Big Grin But you get scared when putting these last-minut cranks in, didn't you Wink
  • 2 0
 Remember when matt lived in that flat? Riding bikes payed off big time !
  • 2 2
 He's got 5 kids and yummy mummy to keep him busy now.....no wonder he always looks knackered.
  • 1 0
 @watchmen: Seriously? I only knew about the one kid he's shown on the channel.
  • 1 1
 That dude in the opening shot of that street moto video posted last week jumped over (99% of) a house with mixed success. This is like, 50% tops.
  • 2 0
 Peacock photobomb?
  • 3 4
 As much of a knob as he is that's quite impressive







