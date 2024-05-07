Watch
Video: Matt Jones Builds A Huge Ramp & Jumps Over His House
May 7, 2024
by
Sarah Moore
22 Comments
The house jump! This is a mission I've always wanted to attempt. Even as a kid I dreamed of jumping over a house and now it's time to do it for real. Flat out behind a car into a huge ramp I built - this feels insane!
—
Matt Jones
Photos Red Bull Content Pool.
Posted In:
Videos
Matt Jones
Author Info:
sarahmoore
Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,373 articles
22 Comments
Score
Time
34
6
stokedrightnow
FL
(2 hours ago)
I would not claim I jumped over a house if I only jumped onto the roof.
[Reply]
17
6
14pslope
(2 hours ago)
you can't jump onto a roof so you can't claim anything at all
[Reply]
2
0
aug7hallak
(2 hours ago)
@14pslope
: thank you.
[Reply]
1
0
onawalk
(11 mins ago)
wow, tough crowd.
I mean he did jump higher than the house, which would be over, by anyone's definition really.
Now he didnt "clear" the house, but I dont think that was the intent.
either way, pretty rad, and thats worth a props from me
[Reply]
16
1
Normalfanofolk
FL
(2 hours ago)
Tomas Lemoine would clear it. Sorry Matt.
[Reply]
11
3
toast2266
FL
(2 hours ago)
What a bunch of bullshit! He only jumped half the house!
[posted from my comfy armchair while licking cheeto dust off my fingers]
[Reply]
6
0
CaptainPugwash89
FL
(2 hours ago)
I guess if he didn't live in a mansion he'd have made it, instead of casing the roof.
[Reply]
4
2
muddytreker
(2 hours ago)
I suppose you gotta keep your sponsers happy and thats probably the point,
but this sorta thing doesnt have the same impact as it once did, appreciate the
cahoonas on it but otherwise for me yawn : )
[Reply]
1
2
14pslope
(1 hours ago)
you don't even ride dude lol lotsa yawning for you
[Reply]
1
0
barp
(50 mins ago)
*cojones
[Reply]
4
1
locaroka
FL
(2 hours ago)
"We could jump the whole house......"
[Reply]
5
2
Beeco
FL
(2 hours ago)
Didn't Brendog already do this?
[Reply]
3
0
BenPea
(2 hours ago)
Kind of. A very lo-fi version during lockdown.
[Reply]
1
0
barp
(49 mins ago)
He sure tried to! Didn't really succeed but didn't get hurt either, so you could call it a win.
[Reply]
4
2
warmerdamj
FL
(2 hours ago)
The chimney doesn't really seem to be in the way, this is peak YouTube influencer material.
[Reply]
2
0
brooce
(1 hours ago)
Yeeeoww dude, that's SICK! Every child's dream
But you get scared when putting these last-minut cranks in, didn't you
[Reply]
2
0
robert-smith
FL
(2 hours ago)
Remember when matt lived in that flat? Riding bikes payed off big time !
[Reply]
2
2
watchmen
(1 hours ago)
He's got 5 kids and yummy mummy to keep him busy now.....no wonder he always looks knackered.
[Reply]
1
0
barp
(48 mins ago)
@watchmen
: Seriously? I only knew about the one kid he's shown on the channel.
[Reply]
1
1
j-t-g
FL
(58 mins ago)
That dude in the opening shot of that street moto video posted last week jumped over (99% of) a house with mixed success. This is like, 50% tops.
[Reply]
2
0
rcrocha
FL
(2 hours ago)
Peacock photobomb?
[Reply]
3
4
Piersdevoil
FL
(2 hours ago)
As much of a knob as he is that's quite impressive
[Reply]
