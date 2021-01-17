Video: Matt Jones Builds & Rides a Huge Tree Gap

Ever since doing this trick a few years in my Red Bull Frames of Mind video, I've always wanted to build a way bigger jump and ride even further down a tree in the woods. For me it's such a cool mountain bike trick that incorporates dirt jumps, trail building and trees. I found the perfect tree at Chicksands Bike Park a few months ago and they've given me access to build and ride this crazy feature on my dirt jump bike whilst the bike park is closed to the public. Enjoy some new build lapses, and the scariest riding I've done in ages. — Matt Jones