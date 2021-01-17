Video: Matt Jones Builds & Rides a Huge Tree Gap

Jan 17, 2021
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesEver since doing this trick a few years in my Red Bull Frames of Mind video, I've always wanted to build a way bigger jump and ride even further down a tree in the woods. For me it's such a cool mountain bike trick that incorporates dirt jumps, trail building and trees. I found the perfect tree at Chicksands Bike Park a few months ago and they've given me access to build and ride this crazy feature on my dirt jump bike whilst the bike park is closed to the public. Enjoy some new build lapses, and the scariest riding I've done in ages. Matt Jones


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Matt Jones Vlogs


Must Read This Week
The SwitchGrade Will Allow Riders to Change Their Saddle Angle on the Fly
56465 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Important Are Water Bottles?
43813 views
Throwback Thursday: The 12 Best Saves of 2020
41898 views
[Updated] Remy Morton Injures Both Of His Arms in Crash on Dream Track
41739 views
Check Out: Carbon Tire Levers, Flat Pedal Shoes, New Mini-Tools, & More
39478 views
Video: Pinkbike's Predictions for 2021
38398 views
Lewis Buchanan Signs with Norco
37822 views
Mountain Lion Shot & Killed After Stalking Family on California Trail
36506 views

8 Comments

  • 1 0
 Such a humble dude and totally get him calling it after smashing his head another time. Matt stick on a full face for the test runs dude, no shame in that! The height he gets on the tree looks incredible!
  • 2 0
 I wonder if head injury assessment protocols in other sports also include recalling types of coniferous tree
  • 3 0
 Treemendous
  • 2 0
 Fir play, looked insane
  • 2 0
 Hero! Still there with the bants even when concussed!
  • 2 0
 Planted himself.
  • 1 0
 Rooted...
  • 1 0
 Nuts

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.006968
Mobile Version of Website