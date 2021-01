After parking the epic MTB tree gap due to some knocks to the head, I've been searching for more creative lines to make use of trees in the woods and build some new features to do tricks on. For this build and ride myself and my friend Dan found a perfect tree with a decent curve and hill to try a barrel roll / corked backflip off of the trunk of an oak tree into a dirt jump landing. Enjoy some build lapses, riding and tricks. — Matt Jones