Video: Matt Jones Checks Out the Huge Lines at Red Bull Rampage 2023

Oct 9, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesRed Bull Rampage 2023 is here. This is the most iconic and insane freeride mountain bike event to have ever existed in MTB. The best Slopestyle, freeride and downhill riders have to build their own line to then compete for the winning run on Friday 13th. I went and did a course walk to see what jumps and drops the riders are working on, and what tricks they might have planned! The stand-out features are Brendan Fairclough's canyon gap, Gee Atherton's huge drop and Cam Zink's legendary hits. Enjoy the video and get ready for finals!! Matt Jones



Racing and Events Videos Matt Jones Red Bull Rampage Red Bull Rampage 2023 Vlogs


