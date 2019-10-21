Video: Matt Jones Checks Out the Rampage Site

Oct 21, 2019
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesWinning Red Bull Rampage is an accolade that has graced the presence of a very select number of riders. Here's what some of those riders have to say about the freeride event with such a prestigious history. Red Bull


Posted In:
Videos Matt Jones Red Bull Rampage Vlogs


10 Comments

  • 4 0
 Matt provides such a great content on his channel. Stoked to see more footage from him. Keep it up!
  • 1 0
 Jones mate we love you mate good luck on rampage lets not make it another crash site for you that will f**king hurt like a b*rstard lol but you know we will all be watching you mate good luck
  • 1 0
 I see Dwayne took a vacation from Whistler to make a second appearance at Rampage. Nice of him to do so. All of this looks absolutely mental. Good luck to everyone this year, excited to see some insane lines being thrown!
  • 2 0
 Just looking at Brendawgs gap gives me the shivers If that goes wrong, he will be flying back to the UK as handluggage.
  • 3 0
 Brendawgs gap is nutty
  • 2 0
 Matt stop digging! They're going to rob Brendog before he even rides!
  • 1 0
 Same run + a flip I think he's got a top 5 in him...C',on Brendog.
  • 2 0
 Didn’t his run from last year have a backflip in it? I guess he can only hope that they score his run appropriately this year. I think he would have gotten scored better had he not been the first rider down as well.
  • 2 0
 @nateisgrate: think he meant if he flips the canyon last year was a flip down below
  • 1 0
 @nateisgrate: he did not flip the canyon...did you watch the video?

