Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Crankworx
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Matt Jones Checks Out the Rampage Site
Oct 21, 2019
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Winning Red Bull Rampage is an accolade that has graced the presence of a very select number of riders. Here's what some of those riders have to say about the freeride event with such a prestigious history.
—
Red Bull
Posted In:
Videos
Matt Jones
Red Bull Rampage
Vlogs
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Mountain Biker Dies Following A-Line Crash
110644 views
First Look: Giant Manufactures Its Own Range of Suspension Forks
74802 views
First Ride: Norco's New 2020 Optic is Short on Travel, But Big on Fun
65404 views
Video: Brandon Semenuk & His Slope Bike in 'Act.II'
59217 views
Review: Santa Cruz V10 29 - A Highly Refined & Rapid DH Race Bike
55921 views
Movies for Your Monday - In Memory of Jordie Lunn
54655 views
Update: Brook Macdonald Rides Bike for First Time Since Mont-Sainte-Anne Injury
50365 views
6 DH Bikes & 6 Instagrams from Formation - Women's Freeride Progression Sessions
46332 views
10 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
4
0
rideRB
(1 hours ago)
Matt provides such a great content on his channel. Stoked to see more footage from him. Keep it up!
[Reply]
1
0
karl-htdhbikes
(24 mins ago)
Jones mate we love you mate good luck on rampage lets not make it another crash site for you that will f**king hurt like a b*rstard lol but you know we will all be watching you mate good luck
[Reply]
1
0
krashDH85
(22 mins ago)
I see Dwayne took a vacation from Whistler to make a second appearance at Rampage. Nice of him to do so. All of this looks absolutely mental. Good luck to everyone this year, excited to see some insane lines being thrown!
[Reply]
2
0
AinsleyTrimix
(27 mins ago)
Just looking at Brendawgs gap gives me the shivers If that goes wrong, he will be flying back to the UK as handluggage.
[Reply]
3
0
logcabm77
(42 mins ago)
Brendawgs gap is nutty
[Reply]
2
0
reborn10speeder
(18 mins ago)
Matt stop digging! They're going to rob Brendog before he even rides!
[Reply]
1
0
MikeyMT
(34 mins ago)
Same run + a flip I think he's got a top 5 in him...C',on Brendog.
[Reply]
2
0
nateisgrate
(31 mins ago)
Didn’t his run from last year have a backflip in it? I guess he can only hope that they score his run appropriately this year. I think he would have gotten scored better had he not been the first rider down as well.
[Reply]
2
0
demo81990
(25 mins ago)
@nateisgrate
: think he meant if he flips the canyon last year was a flip down below
[Reply]
1
0
MikeyMT
(8 mins ago)
@nateisgrate
: he did not flip the canyon...did you watch the video?
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.013659
Mobile Version of Website
10 Comments
Post a Comment