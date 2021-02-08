Video: Matt Jones Continues his Quest to Land 3 World Firsts in 'Design & Conquer' Ep.3

MTB slopestyle star Matt Jones​ is no stranger to world firsts. Follow him on his journey to land three never-before-seen tricks and watch as the tricks go from his imagination to reality.



It is not all smooth sailing when one decides to do something for the first time ever. After his initial success, Matt encounters a “brick wall” trying to dial in his tricks. Not only does his endeavour present a physical but also a tough mental challenge. Pushing through requires some expert advice and who better to talk to about thriving under pressure than Gee Atherton. Matt & Jono pay a visit to Dyfi Bike Park where Gee helps Matt release his brakes. — Red Bull Bike