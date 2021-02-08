Video: Matt Jones Continues his Quest to Land 3 World Firsts in 'Design & Conquer' Ep.3

Feb 8, 2021
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesMTB slopestyle star Matt Jones​ is no stranger to world firsts. Follow him on his journey to land three never-before-seen tricks and watch as the tricks go from his imagination to reality.

It is not all smooth sailing when one decides to do something for the first time ever. After his initial success, Matt encounters a “brick wall” trying to dial in his tricks. Not only does his endeavour present a physical but also a tough mental challenge. Pushing through requires some expert advice and who better to talk to about thriving under pressure than Gee Atherton. Matt & Jono pay a visit to Dyfi Bike Park where Gee helps Matt release his brakes. Red Bull Bike


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Red Bull Gee Atherton Matt Jones


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2021 Forbidden Dreadnought - Ready for Anything
64821 views
YT Launches Limited Edition Izzo Blaze With Longer Fork & No Grip Shift
55178 views
First Ride: 2021 Propain Hugene - More Travel, More Capable
49999 views
Shimano FCC Application Hints at New Wireless Groupset
47276 views
Review: 5 Indoor Cycling Trainers Ridden & Rated
46907 views
Not a Review: The Moots Womble is More than Just a Boomer Bike
44405 views
The 2020 Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest is Here With $10,000 in Prizes
43686 views
Bike Check: Ben Hildred's Santa Cruz Tallboy
40403 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv23 0.008523
Mobile Version of Website