Video: Matt Jones' Final Design & Conquer Edit Features Running Backflips & Wall Slides

Years of planning, months of fine-tuning, weeks of trying and a lifetime in the making. Envisioning & landing a World First MTB trick is not an easy process to say the least. No stranger to the latter, Matt Jones​ rolled up his sleeves, gave his all & managed to sign under a couple of never-before-seen MTB Originals for the history books. Matt being Matt, merely landing the tricks wasn't going to cut it for him - he wanted to connect them into something bigger - an all killer, no filler riding edit that speaks for itself. Well done Matt, mission accomplished! — Matt Jones