Video: Matt Jones' Final Design & Conquer Edit Features Running Backflips & Wall Slides

Feb 16, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesYears of planning, months of fine-tuning, weeks of trying and a lifetime in the making. Envisioning & landing a World First MTB trick is not an easy process to say the least. No stranger to the latter, Matt Jones​ rolled up his sleeves, gave his all & managed to sign under a couple of never-before-seen MTB Originals for the history books. Matt being Matt, merely landing the tricks wasn't going to cut it for him - he wanted to connect them into something bigger - an all killer, no filler riding edit that speaks for itself. Well done Matt, mission accomplished!Matt Jones


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Matt Jones


13 Comments

  • 12 0
 The wall slide has to be one of the lowest return on investment tricks ever. It looked brutal when he was learning it. Really painful and difficult. And the end result is kind of painfully awkward to watch.

That backie to front was cool AF, though.

This was a very cool project, even if the branding/marketing was a bit over the top.
  • 2 0
 I did a wall slide the first time I attempted a wall ride. They’re easy. All you have to do is not commit to the wall ride.
  • 1 0
 That wall slide looked painful as hell slapping the dome off the wall (except the convenient sun spot covers haha). To me the wall slide just looks like when someone who doesn't know how to wallride tries while nearly vertical.... slides out, slams, etc.
  • 3 1
 no 720 no hander + barspin
apparently they r saving it for the future...
  • 1 0
 I know right
  • 2 0
 Matt jones is on another level
  • 1 0
 Is Matt talking about himself in the third person in the above quote?
Seems weird.

(Amazing effort none the less)
  • 1 0
 Congrats Matt!!! Very cool to see the process leading up!
  • 1 0
 Awesome stuff as always!
  • 1 0
 no 720 nohander 2 bar?
  • 1 3
 Video Unavailable? Am I doing something wrong?
  • 1 0
 yes, but not sure what you're doing wrong.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



