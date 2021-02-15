Video: Matt Jones Flips Into the History Books with a New World First in 'Design & Conquer' Ep.4

Feb 15, 2021
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesMTB slopestyle star Matt Jones​ is no stranger to world firsts. Follow him on his journey to land some never-before-seen tricks and watch him turn his dreams into reality.

The day Matt has been gearing up for has arrived. After months of training on Matt's and months of digging on Kye's behalf, it's time to hit the dirt. The digging crew in Devon has delivered beyond expectations and provided Matt the playground he needs to land his visions. Matt has no time to lose and gets down to business, but the going proves to be tougher than expected. How many attempts are needed to land the gainer? And what about the hitching post combo? Watch the full episode to find out! Red Bull Bike


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Red Bull Matt Jones


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 That was flippin crazy

