Video: Matt Jones Kicks Off his Journey to Land 3 World First Tricks in 'Design & Conquer' Ep.1

Jan 25, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  


Matt Jones’ riding oozes creativity and nerves of steel. In a new Red Bull TV series called ‘Design & Conquer,’ Matt and his twin brother, Jono, show what it takes to imagine, plan, and execute tricks that have never been done before.

Matt Jones performs a gainer flip during Design and Conquer.

Matt stretching getting ready for the first attempt of the day.

All four episodes of the series are now available on Red Bull TV with episodes dropping weekly on YouTube.

Matt starts the series with a goal: to pull off three tricks that no one in the world has tried. With a bit of help from his friends, Matt goes through the process of experimenting and re-experimenting to bring his visions to life.

The series is produced in partnership with Ford.

Matt loading up the bikes into the Ford Raptor.

Matt using the blowtorch to dry off the run in.

Matt checking out the landing before doing another attempt.

Sequence shot of Matt pulling a tail whip over the hip jump.

Matt pulling a whip over the hip jump as Gee and Jono follow.


3 Comments

  • 2 0
 Ford commercials just got cool.
  • 1 0
 The Lambo is a bit faster, but you know, the Raptor can carry more. Decisions, decisions.
  • 1 0
 Sick

