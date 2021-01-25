Video: Matt Jones Kicks Off his Journey to Land 3 World First Tricks in 'Design & Conquer' Ep.1

Matt Jones’ riding oozes creativity and nerves of steel. In a new Red Bull TV series called ‘Design & Conquer,’ Matt and his twin brother, Jono, show what it takes to imagine, plan, and execute tricks that have never been done before.
All four episodes of the series are now available on Red Bull TV
with episodes dropping weekly on YouTube
.
Matt starts the series with a goal: to pull off three tricks that no one in the world has tried. With a bit of help from his friends, Matt goes through the process of experimenting and re-experimenting to bring his visions to life.
The series is produced in partnership with Ford.
