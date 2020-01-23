Pinkbike.com
Video: Matt Jones Learns the History of Marin Bikes
Jan 23, 2020
by
MarinBikes
Marin - Made for Fun
Views: 544
Faves:
2
Comments: 0
We wanted to give you a little bit of insight into the faces and names behind our downtube sticker.
RedBull sent our co-sponsored rider Matt Jones over to the office to find out a little bit more of what we are about.
Enjoy!
Videos
Riding Videos
Marin
Matt Jones
Score
Time
1
0
vitesse
(54 mins ago)
I just picked up a '93 Eldridge Grade like the one in the photo. It was mostly original, the grips had been changed and bar ends taken off. Still had the OE Marin tires. I put new brake pads on it, swapped the tires, cleaned and greased the headset and took it out on Monday.
www.pinkbike.com/photo/18203089
[Reply]
1
0
funkzander
(44 mins ago)
my first real mtb was the 95 indian fire trail which looked like the manitou ht with its square rearend tubes. came with white industries cranks and front hub...loved that bike and when i had money it was upgraded with mag21, answer dh bar and atac stem, critical racing brakes, mavic 121 sup ceramic rims etc...damn that was a nice bike. the team marin was also a great ride. old marins will always have a special place in my heart.
[Reply]
1
0
ski-bike-repeat
(44 mins ago)
I was around 1999 that I went along to by LBS and said I wanted a full sus XC bike. I left the shop with a B-17 which had a double crown fork. The test ride consisted of riding up curbs just outside. Having always had fully rigid bike, it was AMAZING. I look back and laugh now at what I bought, but then I was a strutting peacock/cat that got the cream. Have very fond memories. Thx Marin PS glad we cleared up how to pronounce the name!!
[Reply]
2
0
tobiusmaximum
(1 hours ago)
Marin should release a special edition San Quentin in the iconic late eighties/early nineties sandpaper paint.
[Reply]
3
0
mjktool
(1 hours ago)
Can´t help it... Still want that Titanium FRS more than the other ones.
[Reply]
1
0
funkzander
(41 mins ago)
the marin and manitou frs were a wet dream as a teenager back in the day. gt lts was also a dream but so out of reach, they were so expensive. for us it was all about hardtails in the mid 90ies.
[Reply]
3
0
giantwhip
(57 mins ago)
Shaums March!!
[Reply]
1
0
thatpeskylimey
(50 mins ago)
It's so good to see Marin bikes back in great form again.
[Reply]
1
0
Tamasz
(44 mins ago)
Nice gravel bikes!
(Still dig my father's Scott Super America)
[Reply]
(Still dig my father's Scott Super America)
