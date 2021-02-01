Video: Matt Jones Seeks Kriss Kyle's Help to Land 3 World Firsts in 'Design & Conquer' Ep.2

MTB slopestyle star Matt Jones is no stranger to world firsts. Follow him on his journey to land three never-before-seen tricks and watch as the tricks go from his imagination to reality.



Taking on the quest of landing world-first tricks requires a hefty dose of creativity. In episode two of Design & Conquer, Matt and Jono Jones travel north to Scotland to seek help from a rider who knows a thing or two about getting creative on two wheels. Kriss Kyle is a BMX legend whose track record for pushing the limits of the sport is second to none. After a fun session in Unit 23 the boys decide to ignore the winter weather and shred the famous Innerleithen trails. — Red Bull Bike