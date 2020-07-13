Video: Matt Jones Shows Off his New Backyard Dirt Jumps

Jul 12, 2020
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesWatch how Red Bull’s Mountain Biker Matt Jones manually imported and moved 100 tonnes of dirt and moulded it into an insane backyard racing track.

With limited access to bike parks, tracks, playgrounds and travel around the world, Matt was looking for new ways to keep up his agility and fitness on the bike at home in the UK, during the Covid-19 lockdown period. Matt decided there was no better way than to take on the challenge of building his very own racing track, with all the routes and jumps he needed, in his very own backyard. Red Bull


Posted In:
Videos Red Bull Matt Jones Vlogs


3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Very nice! Love the vibe in the video, too. Matt seems like a great fellow.
  • 1 0
 Very cool. His build lapses of this on YouTube are awesome too.
  • 1 0
 Well that's sick

