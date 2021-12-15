Video: Matt Jones' Story in 'Empire of a Dirt Jumper'

Matt Jones has become an icon in the sport of Mountain Biking. He always has a smile on his face and no matter who you are, he has time for you! But is there more to Matt than double backflips and that classic British gentleman's charm? Whilst filming the launch of our all new Alcatraz dirt jump bike we tasked Alex Rankin to delve into Matt's story to find out where he has come from and what projects he has going on outside of his phenomenal talent on two wheels.
Oh... and you may have noticed that Matt and Leo were riding an all new Marin Alcatraz. Which is now available in 2 sizes; Short (385mm reach) and Long (430mm). Go check it out on our site
.
Available as a complete and frameset
