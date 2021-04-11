Video: Matt Macduff & The Rise Hit Creative Street Lines

If there is one lesson to learn in life, it's that good things happen when you expect them the least. Today, we're pleased to present the 50th episode of our Unexpected Thursday series
. Episode 50 marks an important milestone so we had no choice but to go hard with this one. Sit back and enjoy a 7-minute long 100% Street MTB video featuring our whole crew plus a few guests! If there is one thing we hope to do with this video, it's to get you stoked to get out there riding and send it even harder!
