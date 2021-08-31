Video: Matt MacDuff Is As Creative As Ever in 'Rotation'

"Over the 2020 Christmas holidays I opened a dusty note book from my early 20's. In the pages I came across a bunch of old stunt concepts, including this giant toilet bowl! I thought, wouldn't this be so cool to ride? But how do I build it? I knew there was only one man for the job. Dylan Sheffer. Together we built the structure in 6 days using nothing but nails and chain saws."

Original concept's from a younger Matt

Mixing the technical precision of his origins in street riding with high speed trail riding

This pocket was actually an old log on the side of the trail left by loggers to decompose, every time I hit it, it got better and better!

The Loam was deep, and the trail was always changing. Every ride was unique to the last. I hired Ben Byers to put in the single track and was blown away by how he used the land and the natural terrain.

