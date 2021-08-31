Video: Matt MacDuff Is As Creative As Ever in 'Rotation'

Aug 31, 2021
by Industry Nine  


We all know Matt Macduff for being no stranger to imaginative riding and pushing the limits of what's possible on a bicycle. During the initial Covid lock down, Matt had been visiting his folks in Eastern Canada when he uncovered an old sketch book with some wild ideas from his past... creations from his childhood and teenage years that then seemed like a pipedream or unattainable at the time.

'Rotation' is the product combining just a few of these ideas from Matt's imagination and turning dreams into a tangible reality in a one-and-done continuous hand-built trail in BC.


"After locking in my partnerships, I’ve been looking for an opportunity to shoot a project on the Norco Sight and showcase the abilities of Maxxis and Industry Nine products. I truly love riding trail, and after we finalized our location, I was able to assemble my dream team to make it all happen. The whole project provided a tremendous amount of personal growth, and I look forward to using this as a platform for the future. Thank you Industry Nine and Maxxis for the support and opportunity to express myself." - Macduff


"Over the 2020 Christmas holidays I opened a dusty note book from my early 20's. In the pages I came across a bunch of old stunt concepts, including this giant toilet bowl! I thought, wouldn't this be so cool to ride? But how do I build it? I knew there was only one man for the job. Dylan Sheffer. Together we built the structure in 6 days using nothing but nails and chain saws."

Original concept's from a younger Matt


Mixing the technical precision of his origins in street riding with high speed trail riding

This pocket was actually an old log on the side of the trail left by loggers to decompose, every time I hit it, it got better and better!


The Loam was deep, and the trail was always changing. Every ride was unique to the last. I hired Ben Byers to put in the single track and was blown away by how he used the land and the natural terrain.







Produced by: Matt MacDuff and Steelhead Marketing
Filmed by: Brody Jones, Zach Moxley and Kadison Pelletier
Images by: Jordan Sullivan
Supported by: Industry Nine and Maxxis

  • 23 0
 really cool, and maybe just my monitor, but I found it really dark and splotchy and hard to tell what was happening?
  • 3 0
 yeah...video was incredibly hard to see. I shouldn't have to squint to figure out what I'm watching. The pictures had much better contrast. That said, the "shell" berms (dirt and wood) were super cool.
  • 1 0
 @SATN-XC: yeah the resolution was low too. Cool video though.
  • 9 0
 Well that checked all the boxes. Riding, visuals and audio are top notch. Amazing work!
  • 8 1
 Dark couldnt see much....some dirt flying around and some woodies.
  • 4 0
 Insert toilet/poop joke here
  • 2 0
 That's a perfect feature for me: Circling the Drain.
  • 1 0
 As an absolute shit rider, I'd feel right at home on that feature.
  • 2 0
 Loops going that way don't spit you out to death. Nicely done Matt and friends.
  • 3 0
 A bit late for a Xgames real mtb competition video Big Grin
  • 3 0
 Supremely enjoyable.
  • 2 0
 Tornado? Toilet? Naw, should be named the toilet tornado!
  • 1 0
 Wow! The hard corner gap over the trail was amazing to behold...and looks just like a number 9!? Most enjoyable.
  • 2 0
 I am kinda partial to Poop-Tornado, but to each their own....
  • 1 0
 When you fast forward to the toilet bowl... cuz ya can't hold it....
  • 1 0
 bad ass video!

