Matt Macduff is back at it with a banging video where he rides Street and Dirt better than ever. Since his crash on the Loop of Doom back in 2016, Matt appeared in various video projects but this is his first project where he mixes the two disciplines again. Filmed all over the world by Matt's closest friends over the last 3 years and put together by Peter Jamison, his latest video proves once again that Matt Macduff is on top of his game!