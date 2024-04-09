Video: Matt MacDuff Rides The New Norco Range VLT in 'Charge All Day'

Rider:

Meet the new Norco Range VLT, with 180/170 mm of travel, made for riders who are into tackling rowdy terrain and then taking it up another notch into absolute beast mode. Whether riding up or down, the all-day battery means you don’t need to pick one trail; you can take them all.- Norco Team rider, Matt MacDuff absolutely commanded this bike through the wide-open spaces of Virgin, UT.Virgin, Utah, USANine Five Media (@ninefivemtb)Nine Five Media (@ninefivemtb)Andy Vathis (@andyvathis)