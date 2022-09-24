Video: Matt Roe & Sam Hockenhull Get Big Air on UK Jump Lines

Sep 24, 2022
by Peaty's Products  

Matt Roe and Dave (aka Sam Hockenhull) hit three of their favourite UK jump lines.

Matt Roe - https://www.instagram.com/matt_roe/
Dave - https://www.instagram.com/samhockenhull/

**Track 1**
⛏️ Bolehills BMX
Music: LF System - Afraid To Feel
https://open.spotify.com/track/40SBS57su9xLiE1WqkXOVr?si=d40a59351da94fd2&nd=1

**Track 2**
⛏️ Monkey Bumps
Music: Hollaphonic - Wicked & Lazy
https://open.spotify.com/track/4hrks83hUcBvYRJ1S0gnmo?si=90c69ecd10e142d2&nd=1

**Track 3**
⛏️ Revolution Bike Park - 50to01 Line
Music: Rubber Dove - Florian
https://open.spotify.com/track/7k0Fs6n1yNq99UNwNpqn0d?si=5cf9ebef2ee7427b&nd=1

Posted In:
Videos Peatys


2 Comments

  • 3 0
 So epic. I remember when Matt Roe and the dudes at Mutiny revolutionized BMX media with the first full length HD video with good production. Seeing what the 50to01 guys are doin for MTB is just as epic. Best of both worlds. Feels like Lets Get Mystical with the BMX stylings.
  • 1 0
 watching Let's get Mystical was a defining event of my youth. It shaped my taste in Music, cycling, cycling Media, etc. i still watch it every now and then. I would recommend to anyone who is into riding jumpy cycles to watch it. Seeing Matt Roe rip it on the big bikes now makes me smile ear to ear, his riding is so effortless





