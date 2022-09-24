Video: Matt Roe & Sam Hockenhull Get Big Air on UK Jump Lines

Matt Roe and Dave (aka Sam Hockenhull) hit three of their favourite UK jump lines.
Matt Roe - https://www.instagram.com/matt_roe/
Dave - https://www.instagram.com/samhockenhull/
**Track 1**
⛏️ Bolehills BMX
Music: LF System - Afraid To Feel
https://open.spotify.com/track/40SBS57su9xLiE1WqkXOVr?si=d40a59351da94fd2&nd=1
**Track 2**
⛏️ Monkey Bumps
Music: Hollaphonic - Wicked & Lazy
https://open.spotify.com/track/4hrks83hUcBvYRJ1S0gnmo?si=90c69ecd10e142d2&nd=1
**Track 3**
⛏️ Revolution Bike Park - 50to01 Line
Music: Rubber Dove - Florian
https://open.spotify.com/track/7k0Fs6n1yNq99UNwNpqn0d?si=5cf9ebef2ee7427b&nd=1
