Video: Matt Simmonds Shreds a Classic Welsh Trail on the New Privateer 141

Sep 24, 2020
by PrivateerBikes  

Video and Photo's by We Are Peny


Matt has been busy over the Lockdown, he has taken it upon himself with a bit of local help to bring the Caersws DH tracks back to life after many years of neglect. The track was planned to be used for a National that was meant to be happening this weekend. Matt has been riding, digging, and testing on his Prototype Privateer 141 as its a great all-rounder from steep fire road climbs to the straightest way back down the hill, it can do it all.





2 Comments

  • 6 0
 Very cinematic but man that freestyle camera movement makes it hard to watch.

Not been Caersws in Donkeys, it still got decent uplift trails?
  • 3 0
 Nice sound, but the shakey camera gave me a headache. Brliliant ridingh tho.

