Video: Matt Staggs Goes Deep into the Jungle in 'Meandering Maydena'
Jan 21, 2020
by
Matt Staggs
Follow
Following
Meandering Maydena: Matt Staggs
by
MattStaggs
Views: 168
Faves:
4
Comments: 2
Produced by Matt Staggs Visuals in association with DHaRCO Clothing, Commencal Bicycles, Deity Components, DT Swiss and Maydena Bike Park.
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
2 Comments
Score
Time
1
1
blackapturphoto
(1 days ago)
Just how rad is this........and self filmed?! What! Man's got skills
[Reply]
1
0
barbarosza
(24 mins ago)
i think he s pretty good
[Reply]
