Video: Matt Stuttard's First Snowy Shred on the Prototype Privateer E-161

Jan 23, 2021
by PrivateerBikes  


We first announced the E-161 back in September after an amazing opportunity to work with Shimano presented itself. After being blown away by a brief test ride, we knew this was the system to build Matt’s eagerly awaited training tool.

With nearly twelve months of design and discussion already in place, building the first bike as a proof of concept, we knew there was a lot of hard work ahead and that it wouldn’t be ready till Matt had given us his sign off.

The idea of this project goes right back to the beginning of Privateer, with Matt asking for a bike just as capable as his race rig, but with the assistance to get him back up to the top, letting him squeeze more runs out of those short winter days.

bigquotesIt's feeling pretty planted, nice and fast, even in icy snow conditions...oh it's sick! Matt Stuttard

There is still a lot of exciting development ahead, so if you’re keen to find out more and be the first to know when the bike is on sale, sign up for our newsletter here!


As a late Christmas present, we managed to piece together a test bike ready for Stuttard to ride, just as the weather decided to get cold and snowy…perfect!


Photos and video by Matt Stuttard



2 Comments

  • 1 1
 E-bikes are the future, like 29 inch wheels, someday I might need one.
  • 2 0
 Not only the future, but also the Present Smile

