Video: Matt Walker Chases Danny Hart Through Bike Park Wales

Jan 6, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesSit back and enjoy Danny Hart and Matt Walker tearing up the trails here at BikePark Wales.Bike Park Wales


Regions in Article
BikePark Wales

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Danny Hart Matt Walker


4 Comments

  • 6 0
 I get little bit dizzy , looks like camera change view faster then boys can ride.
  • 4 0
 man they ruined that with all the choppy editing
  • 4 0
 I FEEL SICK...
  • 1 0
 Effortlessly done.

