Video: Matt Walker Chases Danny Hart Through Bike Park Wales
Jan 6, 2020
by
James Smurthwaite
Sit back and enjoy Danny Hart and Matt Walker tearing up the trails here at BikePark Wales.
—
Bike Park Wales
Regions in Article
BikePark Wales
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Danny Hart
Matt Walker
4 Comments
Score
Time
6
0
boss-matsumoto
(26 mins ago)
I get little bit dizzy , looks like camera change view faster then boys can ride.
[Reply]
4
0
dakuan
(23 mins ago)
man they ruined that with all the choppy editing
[Reply]
4
0
low-n-slow
(25 mins ago)
I FEEL SICK...
[Reply]
1
0
Gavalar66
(29 mins ago)
Effortlessly done.
[Reply]
