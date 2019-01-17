Video: Matt Walker Joins Pivot Factory Racing Team

PRESS RELEASES

PRESS RELEASE: Pivot Cycles

Matt Walker joins Bernard Kerr, Emilie Siegenthaler and Ed Masters on the Pivot Factory Racing Team for the 2019 season. The 28-year-old racer from Christchurch, New Zealand will focus on Downhill World Cups, EWS and Crankworx events. “It’s the whole package that makes this the dream team,” says Walker. “I have amazing bikes and a bunch of legends to feed off and push each other all while having a few laughs along the way!”


Matt Walker is no stranger to Pivot Cycles having ridden them on and off early in his racing career. “I’m always drawn back to them as they have been hands down my favorite bikes to ride,” he says. Matt's first major race with the team will be Crankworx Rotorua - an event he excels at, leaving with the points lead in the King of Crankworx competition on more than one occasion.

Pivot Cycles also adds a number of factory support riders to its North American roster for 2019:

Cooper Ott: The dominant two time Big Mountain Enduro (BME) series winner from Gunnison, Colorado is looking to make it three in 2019 on Pivot. Cooper will also be showcasing her incredible speed in the North American rounds of the EWS series in Whistler and Northstar.
Kialani Hines: The 21-year-old former BMX racer has had standout rides at Crankworx events with multiple Pro dual slalom and pump track finishes in 2018 earning her a rookie of the year award nomination. She also won the Port Angeles round of the Pro GRT. Look for her at Pro GRT and Crankworx events in 2019.

Evelyn Dong: Evelyn has been a mainstay on the domestic cross country scene and comes off of a successful 2018 season with a 2nd overall in the USAC ProXCT series and the Epic Rides Series overall winner.
Matthew Sterling: This junior athlete is one to watch in 2019 with wins at Crankworx Les Gets in both the DH and slalom races. At just 16 years old, Matthew was also the youngest competitor in Crankworx Whistler's Whip Off competition last year.

Returning athletes include Aaron Chase, Daniel Beecroft, 24-Hour World Champion, Kaitlin Boyle and many more. See the full Pivot Cycles roster with bios and photos here

Stan's-Pivot Pro Team Continues

After a strong 2018 season, Stan’s-Pivot Pro Team returns for 2019 with the same lineup of Chloe Woodruff, Rose Grant, Sofia Gomez-Villafañe, and Keegan Swenson. The team starts their quest for the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo.

