Video: Matteo Iniguez & Antoine Pierron Go Big at Les Gets Bikepark

Jun 11, 2020
by Louis Citadelle  



TCC Racing
Matteo Iniguez and Antoine Pierron



Featuring Simon Chapelet

Video by Louis Citadelle

TCC Racing is proudly supported by : Commencal, Burgtec, ION, NOBL Wheels, Industry Nine, 100%, Vee Tires, Slicy, Cogra SA and VHS MTB.

4 Comments

  • 7 0
 16 seconds in I thought they were on a tandem haha
  • 1 0
 that would have been great viewing
  • 1 0
 Is tyre buzz just a thing these days?
  • 1 0
 Nice work guys!

