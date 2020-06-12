Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Matteo Iniguez & Antoine Pierron Go Big at Les Gets Bikepark
Jun 11, 2020
by
Louis Citadelle
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
TCC Racing
Matteo Iniguez and Antoine Pierron
Featuring Simon Chapelet
Video by
Louis Citadelle
TCC Racing is proudly supported by : Commencal, Burgtec, ION, NOBL Wheels, Industry Nine, 100%, Vee Tires, Slicy, Cogra SA and VHS MTB.
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Megavalanche 2020 Cancelled]
132083 views
Race & Accessibility in the Mountain Bike Community
66443 views
Specialized Launches Mixed Wheel Size Demo
65410 views
Pinkbike Poll: What's Your Favorite MTB Suspension Design?
63209 views
First Look: SRAM's New GX Drivetrain Offers 520% Range
57093 views
First Ride: 2021 Ibis Mojo 4 - Longer, Slacker, & Lighter
44061 views
Spotted: Ohlins RXF 38 Fork
42980 views
Review: Cane Creek's New Helm MKII Fork - The Extra-Adjustable Alternative
38599 views
4 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
7
0
lance2012
(1 hours ago)
16 seconds in I thought they were on a tandem haha
[Reply]
1
0
ThePM
(54 mins ago)
that would have been great viewing
[Reply]
1
0
Ralston88
(12 mins ago)
Is tyre buzz just a thing these days?
[Reply]
1
0
VHS
(13 mins ago)
Nice work guys!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008116
Mobile Version of Website
4 Comments
Post a Comment