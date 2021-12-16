close
Video: Matteo Iniguez Charges Through the Woods with Smooth, Aggressive Style

Dec 16, 2021
by COMMENCAL bicycles  


Matteo Iniguez is aggressively smooth onboard his new META SX!

"I've never ridden an enduro bike this fun, it's a little SUPREME!" - Matteo Iniguez


Photo Jb Liautard

Rider: Mattéo Iniguez
Directed & Edited by: Léon Perrin
Camera Operator: L. Perrin / Gaetan Clary
Cable Cam Operator: Pierre Dupont / L. Perrin
Photography: Jb Liautard

7 Comments

  • 5 1
 Specialized put their logo on his face?
  • 3 0
 Dude shreds but I'm not sure smooth is the right word. Also, I wish I had a place like that to ride.
  • 1 0
 Dude shreds but does NOT like to pull whips back
  • 1 0
 Beautiful, the trees, his style, the flow. Makes me wanna ride. Commencal has been putting out some killer edits
  • 1 0
 nice to see adidas getting into the MTB pants game
  • 1 0
 commencal slaps.
  • 1 3
 such steez and grace. also makes me want to take a trip to some trails that aren't all dusty and blown out like my ex.

