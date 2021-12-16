close
Video: Matteo Iniguez Charges Through the Woods with Smooth, Aggressive Style
Dec 16, 2021
by
COMMENCAL bicycles
Matteo Iniguez is aggressively smooth onboard his new
META SX!
"I've never ridden an enduro bike this fun, it's a little SUPREME!"
-
Matteo Iniguez
Rider:
Mattéo Iniguez
Directed & Edited by:
Léon Perrin
Camera Operator:
L. Perrin
/
Gaetan Clary
Cable Cam Operator:
Pierre Dupont
/
L. Perrin
Photography:
Jb Liautard
Videos
Riding Videos
Commencal
Matteo Iniguez
5
1
588kc
(38 mins ago)
Specialized put their logo on his face?
[Reply]
3
0
smokingtires
(11 mins ago)
Dude shreds but I'm not sure smooth is the right word. Also, I wish I had a place like that to ride.
[Reply]
1
0
mrtoodles
(5 mins ago)
Dude shreds but does NOT like to pull whips back
[Reply]
1
0
Boxmtb
(21 mins ago)
Beautiful, the trees, his style, the flow. Makes me wanna ride. Commencal has been putting out some killer edits
[Reply]
1
0
ridelife6
(1 mins ago)
nice to see adidas getting into the MTB pants game
[Reply]
1
0
danielfloyd
(31 mins ago)
commencal slaps.
[Reply]
1
3
Caligula1620
(37 mins ago)
such steez and grace. also makes me want to take a trip to some trails that aren't all dusty and blown out like my ex.
[Reply]
Post a Comment