Video: Matteo Iniguez Schralps Loudenvielle

Mar 13, 2024
by COMMENCAL BIKES & SKIS  


Matteo Iniguez takes control of the Loudenvielle track with his COMMENCAL SUPREME DH V5. Away from the crowds, the race lines and the pressure of the clock, Matteo takes advantage of an off-season run under the watchful eye of Gaëtan Clary.

Film & Edit: Gaetan Clary
Rider: Matteo Iniguez
Place: Loudenvielle

2 Comments
  • 1 0
 Schralp makes it to an article headline and video title - what a world!. @Merriam-Webster: are you paying attention? Also can be spelt Shralp.
  • 1 0
 I live the vibe of this sort of edit. More skate/bmx style vs chasing down a track/pov.







