Video: Matthew Fairbrother's Course Preview for the Les Gets XC World Cup 2023
Sep 8, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
2 Comments
Join me for a lap on the 2023 Les Gets UCI XCO World Cup Course. Its a 3.4km course with 130m of vertical climbing, with plenty of technical which will make for some really exciting racing.
—
Matthew Fairbrother
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Matthew Fairbrother
Les Gets World Cup Xc 2023
World Cup XC
XC Racing
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,675 articles
2 Comments
Score
Time
6
0
mattg95
(31 mins ago)
*reaches finish line. Keeps going, ends up in Antartica
[Reply]
1
1
PaulieAU
(18 mins ago)
So bring a CX bike for best result?
[Reply]
