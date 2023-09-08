Video: Matthew Fairbrother's Course Preview for the Les Gets XC World Cup 2023

Sep 8, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesJoin me for a lap on the 2023 Les Gets UCI XCO World Cup Course. Its a 3.4km course with 130m of vertical climbing, with plenty of technical which will make for some really exciting racing. Matthew Fairbrother


Racing and Events Videos Matthew Fairbrother Les Gets World Cup Xc 2023 World Cup XC XC Racing


2 Comments
  • 6 0
 *reaches finish line. Keeps going, ends up in Antartica
  • 1 1
 So bring a CX bike for best result?





