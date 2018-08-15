Pinkbike.com
Video: Matty Miles Oozes Style on the New Stumpjumper Evo
Aug 15, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
13 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 7
purplegorillaz
(45 mins ago)
Ahhhh Matty Miles, almost forgot his incredible style (and those legendary videos at Sun Peaks, 7 years ago damned)...
[Reply]
+ 5
McArdle
(41 mins ago)
Can this be ridden in a straight line too or just in total best mode?
[Reply]
+ 3
Brdjanin
(44 mins ago)
Great riding but wtf with that music -_-
[Reply]
+ 1
captainspaulding
(51 mins ago)
Rad video. Finally the EVO getting some more love from the Big S marketeers.
[Reply]
+ 1
cuban-b
(51 mins ago)
Hey this dude was in seasons
[Reply]
+ 1
jimoxbox
(9 mins ago)
Very nice indeed
[Reply]
- 1
boostedrt
(25 mins ago)
Does anyone else think the Orbea Rallon and the Specialized Stumpjumper Evo look ALOT alike?
[Reply]
+ 2
laxguy
(13 mins ago)
hot takes! comin' atchya!
[Reply]
+ 0
cogsci
(51 mins ago)
So now they want to go after that Transition, Evil, Canfield demo?
[Reply]
+ 1
Bikerman36
(44 mins ago)
sweeeeeet
[Reply]
+ 1
Epenefrin
(50 mins ago)
STEEEEZE!!!
[Reply]
- 1
BMX2MTB10
(45 mins ago)
Can't get behind that single seat gusset
[Reply]
+ 4
underhawk
(37 mins ago)
i'd suggest getting above it
[Reply]
