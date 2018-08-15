VIDEOS

Video: Matty Miles Oozes Style on the New Stumpjumper Evo

Aug 15, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Mentions: @Specialized


13 Comments

  • + 7
 Ahhhh Matty Miles, almost forgot his incredible style (and those legendary videos at Sun Peaks, 7 years ago damned)...
  • + 5
 Can this be ridden in a straight line too or just in total best mode?
  • + 3
 Great riding but wtf with that music -_-
  • + 1
 Rad video. Finally the EVO getting some more love from the Big S marketeers.
  • + 1
 Hey this dude was in seasons
  • + 1
 Very nice indeed
  • - 1
 Does anyone else think the Orbea Rallon and the Specialized Stumpjumper Evo look ALOT alike?
  • + 2
 hot takes! comin' atchya!
  • + 0
 So now they want to go after that Transition, Evil, Canfield demo?
  • + 1
 sweeeeeet
  • + 1
 STEEEEZE!!!
  • - 1
 Can't get behind that single seat gusset
  • + 4
 i'd suggest getting above it

