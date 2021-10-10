Video: Max Chapuis & Remy Violland Take On the Tour du Mont Blanc

Oct 9, 2021
by Maxime Chapuis  

Who said E-Bikes are easy ?
Jump onboard with Max & Remy on the Tour du Mont Blanc, 3 days race, 100km and 5000 meters elevation per day... Very tough, but such an epic experience with loads of ups and downs.


Max & Remy following each other on these amazing tracks

E-Bike scrub by Max

They had to carry the batteries in the backpacks, 4 batteries per day, always one in the bike and one in the backpack, and you swap both at the feed zone mid day.

Max's bike, Specialized LEVO S5, Ohlins suspensions, Magura Brakes, Renthal cockpit, mounted with Cushcores, Specialized Butcher tires



Max's Instagram @maxchapuis

Remy's Instagram @remyviolland

Posted In:
eMTB Videos Maxime Chapuis


