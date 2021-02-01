Video: Max Chapuis Shreds his Snowy & Slippery Home Trails

Jan 31, 2021
by Maxime Chapuis  

Jump on board with Max Chapuis for a great lap on his home trails! Snow, mud and rain spiced it a little.




Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/maxchapuis/

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Maxime Chapuis


4 Comments

  • 4 0
 This video makes sense, since noones interested in "Video: Generic pinkbike reader warms his cozy & bone dry armchair with farts while waiting for the summer".
  • 2 0
 Chapuis with gloves... Frown
  • 1 0
 and don't know where they get the grip from, I cant, even if it is dry.... a great trail though!
  • 1 0
 Lookin good with just 2 cables Big Grin

Post a Comment



