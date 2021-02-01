Pinkbike.com
Video: Max Chapuis Shreds his Snowy & Slippery Home Trails
Jan 31, 2021
by
Maxime Chapuis
Jump on board with Max Chapuis for a great lap on his home trails! Snow, mud and rain spiced it a little.
Instagram:
http://www.instagram.com/maxchapuis/
4 Comments
Score
Time
4
0
MindPatterns
(50 mins ago)
This video makes sense, since noones interested in "Video: Generic pinkbike reader warms his cozy & bone dry armchair with farts while waiting for the summer".
[Reply]
2
0
purplegorillaz
(1 hours ago)
Chapuis with gloves...
[Reply]
1
0
BartDM
(12 mins ago)
and don't know where they get the grip from, I cant, even if it is dry.... a great trail though!
[Reply]
1
0
zanbrezan
(1 hours ago)
Lookin good with just 2 cables
[Reply]
