Video: Max Fredrikkson Interviews Anton Thelander About Why He Quit Being a Pro MTBer

Mar 20, 2020
by maxfredrikssonpage  


A lot of people who are into being biking are probably well familiar with the name Anton Thelander, my second guest for my new YouTube series called Pro Talks.

Anton is a great friend of mine that I grew up with riding bikes together. We traveled to our first couple of contests together and got the same first few sponsors together. Anton left the pro life a few years ago after a career filled with awesome podium finishes and FMB World Tour placements, including a 4th place at Red Bull Joyride, multiple third place finished at some big comps (FISE Montpellier, Colorado Freeride Fest) and a 6th place finish in the FMB World Tour Overall Ranking.

I wanted to sit down with him to talk about his background, how he started, why he left the pro life behind and what's been going on with him since then.

Enjoy!

2 Comments

  • 2 0
 Always smooth and good style Anton! Hope to see you back in the sport in some form.
  • 1 0
 Thanks PB for keeping me occupied!

Post a Comment



