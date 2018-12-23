VIDEOS

Video: Indoor Skatepark Madness From Max Fredriksson & Lukas Knopf

Dec 23, 2018
by maxfredrikssonpage  

This might be a Spoiler Alert for the video, but it feels so good to frontflip again! I hadn't done one since my crash at Red Bull Joyride in 2017, which led to a broken collarbone, so it's been almost 1.5 years. I had to get ready for it mentally, so to finally do it and overcoming the fear of it, is huge for me!

Definitely also helped to have Lukas Knopf with me, who is the German frontlip master and has those flip combos dialed! So he gave me a few pointers and I just had to send it.

Make sure to also check out his video from this trip to see it from a different perspective. Thanks for coming out to Sweden, Lukas!


3 Comments

  • + 7
 How about some actual bike riding?? Not just talking to the camera!
  • + 3
 Boring as hell. Go to youtube guys.
  • + 1
 Frontyfaceplanter ballsmasher combo. Got that trick on speed dial.

