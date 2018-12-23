Video: Indoor Skatepark Madness From Max Fredriksson & Lukas Knopf

This might be a Spoiler Alert for the video, but it feels so good to frontflip again! I hadn't done one since my crash at Red Bull Joyride in 2017, which led to a broken collarbone, so it's been almost 1.5 years. I had to get ready for it mentally, so to finally do it and overcoming the fear of it, is huge for me!Definitely also helped to have Lukas Knopf with me, who is the German frontlip master and has those flip combos dialed! So he gave me a few pointers and I just had to send it.Make sure to also check out his video from this trip to see it from a different perspective. Thanks for coming out to Sweden, Lukas!