Video: Max Fredriksson & NS Bikes Part Ways

“I am sad that I am leaving, but at the same time I am super happy and excited about what’s coming.” — Max Fredriksson

The partnership of Max Fredriksson and NS Bikes has come to an end, after working together for five years, having had an amazing time. Max explains in his goodbye video the reasons for leaving NS Bikes and raises curiosity about his new bike partner.The question to which bike brand the Swede will be heading to, stays open for now and leaves some excitement and rumors. Though, what is clear: The 25-year-old has new goals, new purposes, new ambition and lots of new motivation for 2021.