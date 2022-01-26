Video: Max Fredriksson Brings His Skills to DH, Trail, Street & Dirt

Max Fredriksson mixes it up in his latest edit, filmed between locations in his native Sweden and Barcelona. Proving that variety is the spice of life, Max backs up his recent indoor edit with a delicious combination of bikes, skills and style as he continues to show his versatility.
Chapter one of ‘Cannondale Mixtape’ sets the scene, captured on the beautiful trails of Flottsbro bike park, Stockholm. Max seems at one with both enduro rigs as he shreds his Jekyll and Habit. In the second chapter we are transported to the riders’ playground of Barcelona, known for its football team, architecture and of course bike park La Poma. With his Dave DJ bike, Max hits the legendary dirt jumps as well as a friend’s backyard compound. Finally, he cruises the iconic streets of downtown Barcelona, showing us his creative side isn’t limited to the slopes.
Max enjoyed making the edit with long-term colleague Simon Malmberg Duce and said:
|“The street riding really stands out to me. It feels so different and isn’t judged purely on the difficulty of a trick. It’s all about creativity and it pushes me to new levels.”—Max Fredriksson
The Swede decided to surprise us with a driving style we are not used to seeing from him.
|“I try to ride all the bikes as much as I can. I enjoy all shorts of riding: Downhill, Trail, Street, Dirt - that’s kind of what I wanted to do with this video. Instead of necessarily just focus my Slopestyle riding as I am sure a lot of people have seen that before. I just wanted to give it a good mix, some creative riding and different than pressing a button and doing triple tail-whips.”—Max Fredriksson
Photo credits: Simon Malmberg Duse
More information on Max can be found below:Max Fredriksson:
YouTube: www.youtube.com/FredrikssonMax
Instagram: www.instagram.com/maxfredriksson
Facebook: www.facebook.com/maxfredrikssonmtb
3 Comments
Post a Comment