Video: Max Fredriksson Brings His Skills to DH, Trail, Street & Dirt

“I try to ride all the bikes as much as I can. I enjoy all shorts of riding: Downhill, Trail, Street, Dirt - that’s kind of what I wanted to do with this video. Instead of necessarily just focus my Slopestyle riding as I am sure a lot of people have seen that before. I just wanted to give it a good mix, some creative riding and different than pressing a button and doing triple tail-whips.” — Max Fredriksson