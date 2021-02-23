Video: Max Fredriksson Signs With Cannondale

“I’m beyond happy to join Cannondale for the years to come! Cannondale has always been a sick bike brand in my eyes and I’m super excited to get on board with a partner of this caliber. We’ve got some amazing things in the pipeline and I feel like the future with Cannondale will be next level! New vision, new goals, new ambition and a whole new source of motivation to achieve great things in 2021 and beyond. — Max Fredriksson