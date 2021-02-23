Video: Max Fredriksson Signs With Cannondale

Feb 23, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


Cannondale announced they were signing new XC talent with Alan Hatherly and Simon Andreassen earlier this year, as well as new Enduro talent with Mitch Ropelato and Kera Linn, and now we have a third announcement from the US-based brand in a third discipline. Cannondale is signing Swedish dirt jumper and YouTuber Max Fredriksson. At the end of January, Fredriksson announced he was parting ways with NS Bikes after four years of riding for them.


bigquotesThe Cannondale mountain bike family just got even more stylish with a rider like Max on board. Everyone is psyched after watching what Max can do with a bike, and we are pumped to work together and share his unique style, creativity and passion for riding long into the future. Just don’t try to go as big as Max does without the skills he has on a bike.Jonathan Geran (Cannondale Global Director of Sports Marketing)

Max began BMX racing at the age of 5, began dirt jumping in 2007 at the age of 12, and landed on the podium in his first-ever FMB contest in 2011.


bigquotes“I’m beyond happy to join Cannondale for the years to come! Cannondale has always been a sick bike brand in my eyes and I’m super excited to get on board with a partner of this caliber. We’ve got some amazing things in the pipeline and I feel like the future with Cannondale will be next level! New vision, new goals, new ambition and a whole new source of motivation to achieve great things in 2021 and beyond.Max Fredriksson



 Where is the Chase and Chase softail at ????
 I would’ve never guessed.... very smart move from both Max and Cannondale in my opinion!
 Cannondale just got cool
 I hope that this means cannondale comes out with a DJ. It would be kinda wack if max just road a painted over la bomba the whole time.
 All real max fans knew it tho. For all that dont know it. It is a Gt-Labomba frame; Cannondale and GT-Bikes are the same company.
 I can’t wait for Max to ride the gully with Rat and the boys
 "No Image Set"
 Intereresting. Can't say I'd ride a La Bomba over a Decade personally....
 hmmm

