Video: Max Fredriksson Signs With Cannondale

Cannondale announced they were signing new XC talent with Alan Hatherly and Simon Andreassen
earlier this year, as well as new Enduro talent with Mitch Ropelato and Kera Linn
, and now we have a third announcement from the US-based brand in a third discipline. Cannondale is signing Swedish dirt jumper and YouTuber Max Fredriksson. At the end of January, Fredriksson announced he was parting ways with NS Bikes
after four years of riding for them.
|The Cannondale mountain bike family just got even more stylish with a rider like Max on board. Everyone is psyched after watching what Max can do with a bike, and we are pumped to work together and share his unique style, creativity and passion for riding long into the future. Just don’t try to go as big as Max does without the skills he has on a bike.—Jonathan Geran (Cannondale Global Director of Sports Marketing)
Max began BMX racing at the age of 5, began dirt jumping in 2007 at the age of 12, and landed on the podium in his first-ever FMB contest in 2011.
|“I’m beyond happy to join Cannondale for the years to come! Cannondale has always been a sick bike brand in my eyes and I’m super excited to get on board with a partner of this caliber. We’ve got some amazing things in the pipeline and I feel like the future with Cannondale will be next level! New vision, new goals, new ambition and a whole new source of motivation to achieve great things in 2021 and beyond.—Max Fredriksson
