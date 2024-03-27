Video: Max Fredriksson’s Perspective on Why the Male Slopestyle Riders Decided to Not Compete at Crankworx Rotorua

A behind the scenes look into what happened last week at Crankworx Rotorua ahead of the Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza from Max Fredriksson's point of view. You can read more about the rider strike here.
After a tough week of negotiations and meeting with the organisation of Crankworx we were left with no other option than to stand our ground and not participate in the event that they put on.—Max Fredriksson
Just be grateful that you can ride for a living is how i feel about it. The whole “put their lives at risk for competition” is so played out. That is the sport. Its obvious that it is dangerous. Does not mean you will get paid millions just because you can do death defying stunts. The fact of the matter is that it is just too niche. Lots of these guys have homes and cars and free travel and dont have to work 9/5 desk jobs. Some dont. Some work regular jobs and also compete. But all have a choice. Wake up and pursue a passion or go join the corporate world. Money doesnt always follow. Pro golfers swing a club and get 10’s of millions with no risk of injury. Dh racers/ slopestyle riders risk it all in a minutes time for pennys on the dollar. It just is what it is.
They could have called off the slopestyle before it started and said they collectively arent attending this one. But they knew it would be a bigger statement if they showed up and went on strike. Sucks for the fans who paid to travel just for a pity party. Fans are the ones who pay the bills. No fans, no riders get paid. Its like that for every sport. The more fans there are, the more money that flows. Die hard fans will stick it through. But im sure some will just move on.
If it’s your passion, then shut up about the pay and benefits and do what you love.
Personally feel like the prize money (ignoring other issues) seems low for how much exposure the event gets and the risk the riders take compared to other events in other sports. I also don't really see how there would be an opportunity to make it as a slope style rider given the current scene unless you hit it big on social media..