Video: Max Fredriksson’s Perspective on Why the Male Slopestyle Riders Decided to Not Compete at Crankworx Rotorua

Mar 27, 2024
by Sarah Moore  

A behind the scenes look into what happened last week at Crankworx Rotorua ahead of the Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza from Max Fredriksson's point of view. You can read more about the rider strike here.

bigquotesAfter a tough week of negotiations and meeting with the organisation of Crankworx we were left with no other option than to stand our ground and not participate in the event that they put on.Max Fredriksson


15 Comments
  • 13 1
 The PB comment section wants the riders to make more money, yet the same comment section losses their minds when told they have to pay to watch mountain bike racing. Here come the downvotes....
  • 1 0
 Crankworx could've avoided pay cuts for the riders though
  • 6 1
 Probably every pro rider wakes up in the middle of the night wondering why the Professional Bass Fishing pays out $7 million dollars in prize money - for eight fishing tournaments- in 2023.
  • 8 1
 Many more sponsors. Have you ever been to a bass pro shop or cabelas? Absolutely massive and top knotch. Slopestyle and dh racing are just so small in the grand scheme of things. Big money goes to road and xc.

Just be grateful that you can ride for a living is how i feel about it. The whole “put their lives at risk for competition” is so played out. That is the sport. Its obvious that it is dangerous. Does not mean you will get paid millions just because you can do death defying stunts. The fact of the matter is that it is just too niche. Lots of these guys have homes and cars and free travel and dont have to work 9/5 desk jobs. Some dont. Some work regular jobs and also compete. But all have a choice. Wake up and pursue a passion or go join the corporate world. Money doesnt always follow. Pro golfers swing a club and get 10’s of millions with no risk of injury. Dh racers/ slopestyle riders risk it all in a minutes time for pennys on the dollar. It just is what it is.

They could have called off the slopestyle before it started and said they collectively arent attending this one. But they knew it would be a bigger statement if they showed up and went on strike. Sucks for the fans who paid to travel just for a pity party. Fans are the ones who pay the bills. No fans, no riders get paid. Its like that for every sport. The more fans there are, the more money that flows. Die hard fans will stick it through. But im sure some will just move on.
  • 1 0
 @scottyrides5: volunteer to work. If you don’t like the conditions and pay at your job. Then quit.

If it’s your passion, then shut up about the pay and benefits and do what you love.
  • 2 0
 Hope they figure it out. Women's slope was cool but i definitely missed watching the wild stuff the mens slope style pulls off.

Personally feel like the prize money (ignoring other issues) seems low for how much exposure the event gets and the risk the riders take compared to other events in other sports. I also don't really see how there would be an opportunity to make it as a slope style rider given the current scene unless you hit it big on social media..
  • 2 0
 It's been pretty disheartening to see the community's response to seeing riders collectively work together for a better future for themselves. There have been a number of bad faith arguments here and there that act like these guys make 7 figures. And I've even seen some arguments where they compare SS riding to people's day jobs more or less... As if the inherent danger and expensive insurance isn't a huge issue that the average worker wouldn't encounter. Hell, a good job offering insurance is one of the bigger perks in this country. I believe both sides have valid points... But putting down the riders asking for better event organization and a pay increase is just a massive bummer. Like... If it was just a tiny minority of people I could ignore them. But seeing the community nearly split on this scenario is a huge bummer. It reminds me of the crabs in the pot thing. Shitting on your fellow neighbor making under 100k. It sucks dude
  • 1 0
 You'll never be able to get sympathy for pay for a job that's recreation at the core. He's free to make good money sweating and doing things people wouldn't do if they weren't getting paid like the rest of the world
  • 1 0
 I am curious to know if all the World Cup racer in all types of racing get appearance fees? Do the organizers feed every athlete? I do think that the athletes sponsors should be the ones responsible for payment of the athletes not the events organizers who bend over backwards to even put the event on. Crankworx is still grassroots IMO. It’s never had a consistent flow of cash and depends on volunteers to make most of the things happen. And maybe charge tickets to watch, like Nitro Circus, which is a show, not a competition.
  • 3 1
 Good for the riders, much respect and it makes sense. These companies think they hold all the cards and the plebs that actually bring in and hold the value should take whatever crumbs fall off the table and like it.
  • 1 0
 If you believe social media, then you know all these riders have amazing personal jumps at each of their homes. I vote for a grass roots series where they tour each others locals. Let the riders judge the events themselves. All this sport needs is riders and trail builders.
  • 10 10
 None of this shit makes sense he's so vague and repeats the same blabbering over and over....mentioning sustainability constantly is all. For goodness sake the event has been going on for years. that itself is sustainable. Sorry, I'm not supporting their stand.
  • 1 0
 The appearance fee makes sense. It will level the playing field so the riders who finish low don't break even or lose money to compete. Will also give up and coming riders or riders who don't have wealthy parents a fair crack. I don't know enough about the financials what the riders get paid from their sponsors etc. so it is hard to say exactly how justified they are but I do think good things will come from this.
  • 1 2
 Too bad you can't put a motor on a slopestyle bike... someone's beer at your favorite industry sponsor gets held.
  • 3 2
 Boohoo







