Video: Max Fredriksson Makes the Best of 2018

2018 was a year of learning for me. Going through a career-threatening injury after my crash at Crankworx Rotorua is definitely scary and tough.Getting back on the bike wasn't easy by any means. After a tremendous amount of hours of grinding out pain and rehab, I finally started to slowly get back on my bike again. When I started to finally feel better on my bike, the season was unfortunately over, but I made it to a little event in Moscow and I managed to take the win actually.It was a long year off from riding contests, but I definitely feel like the outcome from it has been for the better. I totally think that it will benefit my contest riding in the long run and I can’t wait to get the season started again!