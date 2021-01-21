Video: Max Fredriksson's Jam Packed 2020 Perfectly Condensed Into 14 Minutes

Jan 21, 2021
by maxfredrikssonpage  


2020 was definitely a crazy year, but we had to get through it. I always try to find positive in negative situations and 2020 was a perfect example for that! In this video, I tried some storytelling and to really get my thoughts about all the sh*t that happened jammed into the video! From Crankworx Rotorua to Innsbruck, with compound sessions and Are Bike Festival in between, I wanted to share the good times, the crashes, contests, travelling, home life, summer vibes, friends, family and creativity.

Stay healthy, stay safe and hopefully see you guys at some contests!




Max Fredriksson
© Sebastian Sternemann


 Very nice sum up mate, very nice. You had a lot of fun in 2020 regardless covid ....

