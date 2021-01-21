Video: Max Fredriksson's Jam Packed 2020 Perfectly Condensed Into 14 Minutes

2020 was definitely a crazy year, but we had to get through it. I always try to find positive in negative situations and 2020 was a perfect example for that! In this video, I tried some storytelling and to really get my thoughts about all the sh*t that happened jammed into the video! From Crankworx Rotorua to Innsbruck, with compound sessions and Are Bike Festival in between, I wanted to share the good times, the crashes, contests, travelling, home life, summer vibes, friends, family and creativity.Stay healthy, stay safe and hopefully see you guys at some contests!