Video: Max Langille Sends Wild Tricks and Jumps in Fernie

Our Commencal Canada rider Max Langille took advantage of a few days in Fernie (British Columbia) to shootwith friend and cameraman Dylan Siggers.They tell us about the one desire for this edit; get out on the bike and ride!: Max Langille (@maxlangille): Dylan Siggers (@dylansiggers) of Aere Films (@Aere_films)