Video: Max McCulloch & Felix Burke Escape the Whistler Crowds

Sep 12, 2019
by Max McCulloch  
Escaping the Whistler Crowds

by victoriabiker13
Views: 212    Faves: 3    Comments: 0


bigquotesThe chaos and energy of the Whistler village and bike park is something every mountain biker should experience, it is at the center of mountain bike culture. However, the best part of mountain biking for me and a lot of my friends happens when we are out in the hills and away from it all. During Crankworx, Max, Merin and I realized this and tried to capture it in a short video.Felix Burke

Photo Max McCulloch Visuals

Photo Max McCulloch Visuals

Some of the best berms in Whistler aren't found in the bike park, this quick trail on the west side of the valley is a (somewhat) hidden gem. It's perfect for all skill abilities and also not too far from the village.

Photo Max McCulloch Visuals

Photo Max McCulloch Visuals

While many of the other trails are blown out, this one has held up surprisingly well. There is something relaxing about the sound of tires ripping through a set of smooth berms.

Photo Max McCulloch Visuals

Merin Pearce, an up-and-coming enduro racer from Vancouver Island was able to join for the photo session; unfortunately, he had to head back to work immediately after the Enduro World Series race and missed out on filming.

Photo Max McCulloch Visuals

Photo Max McCulloch Visuals

Photo Max McCulloch Visuals

Photo Max McCulloch Visuals

Riding: Merin Pearce & Felix Burke
Words: Felix Burke
Photos: Max McCulloch
Video: Max McCulloch

Location: Whistler, BC

