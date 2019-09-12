Video: Max McCulloch & Felix Burke Escape the Whistler Crowds

The chaos and energy of the Whistler village and bike park is something every mountain biker should experience, it is at the center of mountain bike culture. However, the best part of mountain biking for me and a lot of my friends happens when we are out in the hills and away from it all. During Crankworx, Max, Merin and I realized this and tried to capture it in a short video.—Felix Burke
Some of the best berms in Whistler aren't found in the bike park, this quick trail on the west side of the valley is a (somewhat) hidden gem. It's perfect for all skill abilities and also not too far from the village.
While many of the other trails are blown out, this one has held up surprisingly well. There is something relaxing about the sound of tires ripping through a set of smooth berms.
Merin Pearce, an up-and-coming enduro racer from Vancouver Island was able to join for the photo session; unfortunately, he had to head back to work immediately after the Enduro World Series race and missed out on filming.
