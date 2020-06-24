Video: Max McCulloch Styles It Up On His XC Bike

Jun 24, 2020
by Max McCulloch  

Growing up, the main trail network I rode was one of those places that really punished you on the climbs. If you didn't have a certain level of fitness and technical climbing ability, it was pretty hard to enjoy many of the trails. After years of frustration, I learned to love it. Cleaning a new uphill section for the first time is incredibly rewarding, as well as pushing yourself technically and physically. In my opinion, if 50% of the riding you're doing is going to be uphill, you might as well try to enjoy it! That being said, I still love the downs and it's definitely a lot easier to make them look exciting on video.

In the spirit of social distancing, NOBL and I have collaborated on a self-shot series of videos. Stay tuned for the second one released next month!

Felt Edict FRD with NOBL TR33 Wheels

The XC racing rig outfitted for the odd huck to flat (apologies for the crank placement). Riding a light bike with fast rolling tires is hard to beat.

Riding and Video: Max McCulloch
Made possible by: NOBL Wheels

24 Comments

  • 12 0
 Ripper of a rider and a sick filmmaker too! Crushed it Max!
  • 3 0
 Ah you're too kind Scott!
  • 6 0
 That's how you start a bike video and keep your audience! After seeing how he rides I have to wonder why anyone thinks they need a 160 travel bike
  • 2 0
 Nice job Max. Just as I was wondering about the hub noise, you ended the video perfectly. Kudos.
  • 2 0
 Cheers! Glad it was helpful. It's a pretty killer hub!
  • 3 0
 Ok... 1:10 - he rode up the ender on snakes?? Like, wtf?
  • 1 0
 Missed it the first time, saw your comment and thought this guy has to be wrong. Re-watched it and nope you're right! That's insane skills! wow
  • 1 0
 (Also, I looked hard for that line up the rock face in your intro but couldn't find it. Was looking forward to crashing on it twelve times on it then blaming my bike)
  • 2 0
 Very nice Max. great job and good riding skills...
  • 2 0
 Thanks! Glad you enjoyed it!
  • 2 0
 Stylin' riding and nicely shot bud!
  • 2 0
 Thanks Woj! Pumped you liked it!
  • 1 3
 Loud hubs save lives! Since Waki has retired, I think I'll start making snarky and condescending comments, even though I know I won't ever be as eloquent as he. I do have more time on MTB than him, so get off my lawn you young wipper-farters. More blasting of crap commenters coming soon!
  • 1 0
 Here is where Spec should had thrown their dollars for the last promo... wasn´t sure till the end...
  • 2 0
 okay, that was sick.
  • 2 0
 Cheers!
  • 2 0
 Serious lack of lycra
  • 3 0
 I'll bring out the skinsuit for the next one!
  • 1 0
 More gruesome climbing videos, please. . . .
  • 1 0
 sick dicks
  • 6 0
 Thanks, but I actually only have one
  • 1 0
 Is that Nino Jr?
  • 1 0
 Love watching you ride.
  • 1 0
 Mountain biking is tite

