Video: Max Nerurkar Gets Creative in 'Exhibit Fun'

Mar 28, 2022
by Cannondale Bikes  

Cannondale Waves crew rider, Max Nerurkar, has spent years thinking about creating his dream track. After years of writing notes in his phone and sketching down ideas, he finally got the chance to turn his dream project into a reality.

Rider: @3_dumb

Videos Riding Videos Cannondale Max Nerurkar


 Killin it, as usual.
 blew the budget on the palace outfit and had to settle for stock royalty-free beats ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 this came out like 5 days ago
 Old news.

