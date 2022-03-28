close
Video: Max Nerurkar Gets Creative in 'Exhibit Fun'
Mar 28, 2022
by
Cannondale Bikes
Cannondale Waves crew rider, Max Nerurkar, has spent years thinking about creating his dream track. After years of writing notes in his phone and sketching down ideas, he finally got the chance to turn his dream project into a reality.
Rider: @3_dumb
Videos
Riding Videos
Cannondale
Max Nerurkar
4 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
getschwifty
(1 hours ago)
Killin it, as usual.
[Reply]
1
2
yahmon
(20 mins ago)
blew the budget on the palace outfit and had to settle for stock royalty-free beats ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
[Reply]
1
2
raisinbrandt
(40 mins ago)
this came out like 5 days ago
[Reply]
1
1
ifindoubtflatout
(28 mins ago)
Old news.
[Reply]
