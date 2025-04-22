Powered by Outside

Video: Max Nerurkar's Creative Ride with Alpina in 'Breathe. Smile.'

Apr 22, 2025
Max Nerurkar the artist behind 3dumb recently collaborated with Alpina and released a collection of helmets, glasses and goggles.

Each time a project like this emerges in my life I can't help but stop, smile and once again thank mountain bikes for bringing so many unexpected opportunities my way.

This time it was Markus an industrial designer at Alpina who got in touch. We had a lot of fun throughout the creation process and we even got ride together which was a real nice part of this project. It didn't just feel like business, it felt creative and friendly and that's where I like to dwell, in creativity and friendship.

I asked Markus if there was some budget to make a short riding video and he trusted me to go away and produce the whole thing. I hit up Jim Topliss, a good friend and videographer who I've worked with on a number of projects. We did the usual ting. I rode, he filmed, we drank some tea and stayed up too late editing. It was fun. We smiled and occasionally took a breath and came back to the present moment, a wonderful moment, to let it all soak in.

May we all find moments in our lives to stop, breathe and smile.


Thanks to everyone involved.

Photography by Kieran Cooper
Words by Max Nerurkar

7 Comments
  • 90
 The first rule of bike club is never to include footage of someone pushing a bike uphill in the edit. We all like to believe it's an endless trail of perfect downward fun! The riding style was great, and I loved the emergency runout/dismount.
  • 20
 Style..
  • 10
 Hell yeah Max, keep it up!
  • 10
 Nice! Love it.
  • 10
 Great riding!
  • 11
 I see a new Max video and I click on it. It's that simple.
  • 11
 2cute







