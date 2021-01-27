Video: Max Otzelberger Flicks His Bike Around With Ease in 'Welcome to The Rise'

Many years back I had a dream. When I started riding bikes, all I did was riding Dirt Jumps and watching videos on the tube. Then I came across a video of The Rise and it immediately inspired me to go out and even ride the smallest curb I could find in my hometown. I looked up to them and wanted to join them one day. I stayed motivated all the years, the first person I got to know was Aidan, who told me just to keep doing my thing and it will happen. A few years later I got an invite for the Partymaster Tour , had the best time of my life and since then it’s written in the books. I am very proud to call all the guys at The Rise not only my team, but my family. Stoked for everything that's coming. — Max Otzelberger