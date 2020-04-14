Video: Maxime Marotte Begins his Olympics Preparation in 'The Hidden Path' Episode 1

Apr 14, 2020
by Felix LE BLANC  

At the start of an international mountain biking season, which promised to be keenly contested, Maxime Marotte launches the first episode of a web series that will take viewers behind the scenes of his life as an elite athlete, his technical and mental preparations in this special year that was supposed to be an Olympic year but that became a huge challenge for every athlete.

A pivotal year, a dramatic backdrop
 
A few weeks away from the start of the international mountain biking season in early June, Maxime Marotte is already close to his best. He's been getting ready for months now, doing multiple preparatory sessions, alternating between endurance, bike handling, intensity training and mental prep. The first races of the season confirmed the good feeling he had been having, and the biker from Alsace was on schedule for the summer.

Although all his preparation was focused on the Olympics, like everyone else, he will now have to adapt to a new date and training at home. The Games may have been postponed by a year, but they will take place; to get there he'll have to go through an essential first step and secure his ticket for Tokyo. The only problem is that France is one of the strongest nations in mountain biking, with five top athletes who could claim qualification, while there are just two places up for grabs. To travel with the France team, the criteria are simple: you have to get into the top 3 in a World Cup or World Championship event. 

So that's the challenge for Maxime Marotte’s 2020 season. The new Julbo web series entitled "The Hidden Path" will take place against this exciting backdrop. Over the four episodes, viewers and sports fans will be taken on a human adventure which promises to ramp up the tension and thrills, before hopefully being able to focus on Japan. 


If there's one sport where French athletes have flown the country's colors at the highest level for many years, it's mountain biking. "There's a definite wave of French success which isn't down to chance, and there are also many fans who encourage us and help us get these results. This project is also a way of thanking them," explained Maxime, the project initiator. The other motivation that prompted him to embark on such a mission in this pivotal year is more personal: I also wanted to show how I got to this level… I don't see myself as a 'natural' champion, one of those people who achieved success in everything from an early age. It took a lot of hard work to climb the ladder and get to the very highest level. It hasn't been easy, but that's where I am today. I hope that showing this "path" in pictures will inspire young athletes.    



Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Maxime Marotte


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Vallnord World Cups Cancelled]
101520 views
Spotted: RockShox's New Enduro Fork
90944 views
First Look: Fox's New Float X2 & DHX2 Shocks - Pond Beaver 2020 (Updated With Video)
61580 views
MicroSHIFT's New 10-Speed Advent X Drivetrain is Only $167 - Pond Beaver 2020 (Updated with Video)
59235 views
Good News from the Industry as it Rallies Against the Spread of Covid-19 [Update: Hope Produces Visors and Ventilator Parts]
48305 views
Field Trip: Sub-$3,000 Trail Bike Roundtable - Torrent vs Jeffsy vs Hightower vs Meta TR
47088 views
First Ride: RockShox's Updated DebonAir Air Spring - Pond Beaver 2020
46355 views
More Randoms: Flat Pedal Shoes, Less Expensive Brakes, Camera Packs, Sunglasses - Pond Beaver 2020
44212 views

2 Comments

  • 2 0
 Whoa that first minute of intro really struck me as identical to Redbull's Fast Life.
  • 1 0
 Awesome vid! Really cool to see an athlete at this level cross training, having beers with his friends and enjoying life. A+

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007824
Mobile Version of Website