Video: Maxime Marotte Signs With MET Helmets for 2021

Mar 17, 2021
by MET Helmets  

Words by MET Helmets

As XC season has begun, you might have spotted some MET Helmets in the field! It’s been a while and we are pleased to be back into one of the most challenging disciplines by teaming up with the Santa Cruz FSA Team.

We catch up with Maxime Marotte earlier this year while he was testing suspensions and gears in Liguria. Time to enjoy his style on a bike!


ulyssedaessle

“Being a pro athlete is very demanding but it’s a dream which came true. I live exceptional moments. The pleasure, that’s my advice. I’m not bored as you might think. Having a new bike, a new helmet, and new sunglasses bring me the same pleasure. I don’t forget where I came from. My parents didn’t have the money to buy me the fanciest gear, it’s good to remember that. Years are passing, but passion stays. If you get bored it’s better to take a break instead of becoming really fed up. Performance comes with happiness. And biking should remain a pleasure.” Maxime Marotte

Let’s hope we have the pleasure of seeing him win a medal at the Olympics!

ulyssedaessle

ulyssedaessle

ulyssedaessle
ulyssedaessle

ulyssedaessle

ulyssedaessle

ulyssedaessle
ulyssedaessle

ulyssedaessle

Pictures: Ulysse Daessle / MET Helmets

