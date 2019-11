It was also my first ride with the Santa Cruz V10. As well my first ever downhill bike, what a sick toy!

The tracks pass through large larch forests

You start from the top of Cucumelle, close to 2700m high to reach the valley at 1500m.

Not really enduro, not really downhill, but so much fun to do a 360 drop with the Nomad

Back in summer, riding the Serre Chevalier's Bikepark, in the middle of French Alps. Between the flowy downhill tracks, there are the incredible views of the mountains and glaciers.The Bike Park offers also enduro trail you can access by the lift, then a quick pedaling or even walk earns few more meters. Time to catch the Nomad and enjoy it for the rest of the day!Photo Credit : Will Camus