Video: Glenn King's Self-Shot Freeride Edit, 'Me, Myself & I'

Dec 15, 2021
by Lama Cycles  

Glenn's latest video 'Me, Myself and I' is an entirely self-produced, filmed, and edited video that explores what's possible when you wander into the forest with your bike, camera, tripod, and a vision.

bigquotesMost of my fundamental tricks were learned and perfected riding alone and filming myself. I would spend hours filming the same jump, doing the same trick, and analyzing each attempt.

Many years later and I've grown to love filmmaking as a whole and not just as a tool to help perfect my tricks. After many years of making videos with the help of others, I thought it could be fun to re-visit the idea of creating a video that pushes my riding and creativity, entirely on my own.Glenn King

Hike in, warm up, find an angle, set up the camera, press record, run up the hill, drop-in, check the clip, and repeat as necessary until you have enough footage for a video.

bigquotesI think it was about halfway through my first day of shooting I realized just how much work this project was going to take. I'm super happy with what I was able to create but It's safe to say I won't be taking on another self-filmed project for the foreseeable future.Glenn King

Suicide no hander on Prince George's newest stepdown.



Made Possible by: Lama Cycles and Sombrio
Music: Electric Machine by Acid King, Licensed by RidingEasy Records
Video: Glenn King
Photography: 6ix Sigma, Christos Sagiorgis, Simon Karrer

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Glenn King


8 Comments

  • 3 0
 In my mind this is how all my self-filmed shredits look. Killer job, Glenn. Got me stoked!
  • 2 0
 Without reading the title of the article, I wouldn't think this was self shot. Crazy good job, man.
  • 2 0
 Hell yeah Glenn! Always a treat to watch you ride!
  • 2 0
 Came for the De La Soul song..... left happy anyway. Smile
  • 2 0
 Thats the way to go!!! Amazing edit as always Glenn!!!
  • 2 0
 Cool
  • 2 0
 Great edit!
  • 1 0
 Great work!

