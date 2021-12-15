Video: Glenn King's Self-Shot Freeride Edit, 'Me, Myself & I'

Most of my fundamental tricks were learned and perfected riding alone and filming myself. I would spend hours filming the same jump, doing the same trick, and analyzing each attempt.



Many years later and I've grown to love filmmaking as a whole and not just as a tool to help perfect my tricks. After many years of making videos with the help of others, I thought it could be fun to re-visit the idea of creating a video that pushes my riding and creativity, entirely on my own. — Glenn King