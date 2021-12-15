Video: Glenn King's Self-Shot Freeride Edit, 'Me, Myself & I'

Glenn's latest video 'Me, Myself and I' is an entirely self-produced, filmed, and edited video that explores what's possible when you wander into the forest with your bike, camera, tripod, and a vision.
|Most of my fundamental tricks were learned and perfected riding alone and filming myself. I would spend hours filming the same jump, doing the same trick, and analyzing each attempt.
Many years later and I've grown to love filmmaking as a whole and not just as a tool to help perfect my tricks. After many years of making videos with the help of others, I thought it could be fun to re-visit the idea of creating a video that pushes my riding and creativity, entirely on my own.—Glenn King
Hike in, warm up, find an angle, set up the camera, press record, run up the hill, drop-in, check the clip, and repeat as necessary until you have enough footage for a video.
|I think it was about halfway through my first day of shooting I realized just how much work this project was going to take. I'm super happy with what I was able to create but It's safe to say I won't be taking on another self-filmed project for the foreseeable future.—Glenn King
Suicide no hander on Prince George's newest stepdown.
Made Possible by: Lama Cycles
and Sombrio
Music: Electric Machine by Acid King, Licensed by RidingEasy Records
Video: Glenn King
Photography: 6ix Sigma
, Christos Sagiorgis
, Simon Karrer
